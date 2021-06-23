Burst water main still blocking busy route to Northampton town centre

A main route in and out of Northampton town centre remains closed because of a burst water main on Wednesday.

A stretch of the Kettering Road through Kingsley is blocked while Anglian Water engineers attempt to fix the leak which caused flooding in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Traffic is being diverted through side roads and buses are turning off at St Matthew's Church to use Broadway and Park Avenue North instead.

Part of Kettering Road remains closed on Wednesday morning

Anglian Water admit the repairs are taking longer than anticipated.

A spokesman said: “Our teams are currently working to repair a burst water main on the A5123 in Northampton but it is proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than we had originally hoped.

"A road closure is currently in place for the safety of local residents and road users and to allow our team to complete this essential work.

"Some customers may be experiencing very low water pressure but we are not expecting anyone to be off water completely.

"Supplies are now expected to be restored by noon on Wednesday (June 23) but we will issue updates if anything changes."