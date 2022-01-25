Burglars smashed patio doors before stealing safe from house in East Northants village

A gang of burglars made off with a safe from a Chelveston home after they had smashed their way into the house through a patio door.

The three men had got into the back garden of the house in Water Lane and tried to get into the house using a ladder.

After they failed to get through a first floor window, the men shattered the door and made off with a safe containing money and jewellery.

Today (January 25) a spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a residential burglary in Water Lane, Chelveston.

"Between 5.40pm and 6.20pm on Wednesday, January 12, three men entered the rear garden and used a ladder to try to gain entry to the house via a rear first floor window.

"After their attempt was unsuccessful, the men disconnected the garden lights and smashed the rear patio door before making an untidy search of the house and stealing a safe containing jewellery and cash.

"The offenders were white men, aged 20-25 years, and of a slim build. They were wearing hooded tops, jogging bottoms, trainers and face coverings.

"Officers investigating this burglary would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a silver Mini with a black roof which was seen acting suspiciously near to the address and surrounding area.