Burglars smash their way into Northampton business with six-tonne tipping truck - TWICE

Brazen burglars forced their way into a Northampton firm's building twice in three days by using the same lorry.

The first raid took place on Friday, September 13 at about 6pm when burglars gained entry to a building off Kettering Road in Moulton by using a six-tonne tipping truck.

The incident happened in Moulton, police today confirmed.

The vehicle was used to smash open the doors of the building before the burglars made an "untidy search, " taking items from inside.

Northamptonshire Police said the firm was a building company but did not disclose its name.

Just three days later, at about 6am, the same tipping truck was used again - but this time to smash through a fence.

After making their way through the debris, the burglars forced open a shed door with the truck, taking a 'hydraulic manhole ring grab' worth £10,000.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today (Tuesday) said that no arrests had yet been made.

Did you see any vehicle(s) that you were suspicious of? If so, then please contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.