Building specialists give back to community by transforming invaluable county hospice
and live on Freeview channel 276
Briggs & Forrester, located in Bembridge Drive, is in the process of repainting the walls at Cynthia Spencer – a hospice that provides specialist palliative care at the end of an individual’s life.
The aim of the meaningful initiative is to create a comforting environment for the patients and their families. The team believes the project highlights their commitment to giving back.
Their volunteering efforts began when the Briggs & Forrester team went to help in Cynthia Spencer’s garden. Not only did this highlight the positive social impact of their presence, but it motivated them to continue contributing in any way they could.
The volunteers will continue to attend for two days each month until the end of the year, which will see five four-bed wards, four bedrooms and all of the corridors given a new lease of life.
It has been a “thoroughly rewarding experience” for everyone involved, which includes six of the business’ suppliers who have also volunteered their time – Edmundson’s Electrical, Midshires Electrical & Lighting Ltd, Bison, Rexel UK Ltd, Speedy Hire, and Wolseley Group.
Managing director Tim Cunningham says he and his team are “delighted” to be undertaking the refurbishment project, and thanked all volunteers for their hard work in making it a reality.
“Our thanks also go to the Cynthia Spencer team for the opportunity to make a difference in our local community and looking after us so well, with the cakes provided by the WI being a highlight of every visit,” he said.
Officer manager Jennie Lunn, who has worked at the business for nine years, spoke to the Chronicle & Echo about the project.
She said: “What Cynthia Spencer does is amazing. They do so much for the community and it’s nice to give back.”
The aim of the project is to bring the outside in and brighten up the inside of the building. The walls are being transformed from magnolia to green as part of this.
Jennie shared that the hospice is “absolutely over the moon” with their support, especially as these spaces are where patients spend their final days with loved ones.
Briggs & Forrester is “very grateful” to the six suppliers, who they could not have done this project without. It has been a rewarding team building exercise for them all, as well as making a positive difference.
Though the business is busy with many other projects, they believe it is essential to give back and they pride themselves on delivering meaningful social value.
Members of the team are also participating in a charity abseil event in September, which is in aid of Cynthia Spencer Hospice.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.