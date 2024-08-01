Building specialists give back to community by transforming invaluable county hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A business, which describes itself as a building services specialist, is volunteering its time and giving back to the community by sprucing up an invaluable county hospice.

Briggs & Forrester, located in Bembridge Drive, is in the process of repainting the walls at Cynthia Spencer – a hospice that provides specialist palliative care at the end of an individual’s life.

The aim of the meaningful initiative is to create a comforting environment for the patients and their families. The team believes the project highlights their commitment to giving back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their volunteering efforts began when the Briggs & Forrester team went to help in Cynthia Spencer’s garden. Not only did this highlight the positive social impact of their presence, but it motivated them to continue contributing in any way they could.

Briggs & Forrester is in the process of repainting the walls at Cynthia Spencer, a hospice that provides specialist palliative care at the end of an individual’s life.

The volunteers will continue to attend for two days each month until the end of the year, which will see five four-bed wards, four bedrooms and all of the corridors given a new lease of life.

It has been a “thoroughly rewarding experience” for everyone involved, which includes six of the business’ suppliers who have also volunteered their time – Edmundson’s Electrical, Midshires Electrical & Lighting Ltd, Bison, Rexel UK Ltd, Speedy Hire, and Wolseley Group.

Managing director Tim Cunningham says he and his team are “delighted” to be undertaking the refurbishment project, and thanked all volunteers for their hard work in making it a reality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our thanks also go to the Cynthia Spencer team for the opportunity to make a difference in our local community and looking after us so well, with the cakes provided by the WI being a highlight of every visit,” he said.

Officer manager Jennie Lunn, who has worked at Briggs & Forrester for the past nine years.

Officer manager Jennie Lunn, who has worked at the business for nine years, spoke to the Chronicle & Echo about the project.

She said: “What Cynthia Spencer does is amazing. They do so much for the community and it’s nice to give back.”

The aim of the project is to bring the outside in and brighten up the inside of the building. The walls are being transformed from magnolia to green as part of this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennie shared that the hospice is “absolutely over the moon” with their support, especially as these spaces are where patients spend their final days with loved ones.

The volunteers will continue to attend for two days each month until the end of the year, which will see five four-bed wards, four bedrooms and all of the corridors given a new lease of life.

Briggs & Forrester is “very grateful” to the six suppliers, who they could not have done this project without. It has been a rewarding team building exercise for them all, as well as making a positive difference.

Though the business is busy with many other projects, they believe it is essential to give back and they pride themselves on delivering meaningful social value.

Members of the team are also participating in a charity abseil event in September, which is in aid of Cynthia Spencer Hospice.