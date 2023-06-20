‘Building confidence is the core of what we do,’ says owner of ‘best children’s business in Northants’

The owner of a sports coaching company, recently named best children’s business in the county, says “building confidence is at the core of what they do”.

Sammy’s Socceroos, which offers sports coaching, breakfast club and PE sessions, was named ‘Best Children’s Business in Northants’ at this year’s Muddy Stilettos Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company was originally set up by director Sammy Hartwell in 2016, when she lived in London.

The business was first founded in 2016 and relocated to Northampton five years ago. Photo: You & Me Collective.

Having relocated to Northampton around five years ago, Sammy had no choice but to start again and contend with the pandemic to build her award-winning business.

Sammy began by teaching PE in an area where there was limited green space in London – to keep the children occupied, off the streets and out of trouble.

Over the past half-a-decade since starting afresh in the town, Sammy took on another coach, Caelan, who the kids adore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though they predominantly offer football on Saturdays, a variety of sports are covered in the PE and motor skills sessions available.

Sammy Hartwell, the director and founder of Sammy's Socceroos. Photo: You & Me Collective.

“Sammy Socceroos is all about the children,” said Sammy. “We are more of a family and a community.

“We help to build children’s confidence and we are inclusive of all. Every child leaves with the feeling that they are the best.

“Sports help all children and give those who are less academic the chance to shine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking about the importance of building confidence as children grow up, Sammy questioned: “What are we without having confidence? It is imperative.”

Sammy's Socceroos was named 'Best Children's Business in Northants' at this year's Muddy Stilettos Awards. Photo: You & Me Collective.

The director described owning an award-winning business as “surreal” and said it is “an honour” to be recognised against “so many amazing children’s businesses”.

Sammy spoke of how the relationships she and Caelan develop with the children and parents, as well as their testimonials, make all the hard work worth it.

“You go out there and do your thing day in, day out,” she said. “And to affect one kid in a positive way makes it worth it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of the children who started with Sammy when she first set up the Socceroos in Northampton still attend.

Sammy is proud that both children and their parents know they can go to her, in confidence, with any troubles they may face – as she has worked hard to become “personable” with everyone.