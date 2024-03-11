Brothers join forces to launch ‘unique’ sushi bar at the heart of Northampton, offering ‘the best of Japanese cuisine’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brother duo has joined forces to launch a “unique” sushi bar at the heart of Northampton, promising “the best of Japanese cuisine”.

Sakura Sushi Bar opened on March 2 in Wellingborough Road and offers a wide range of sushi rolls, wok noodle dishes and a full bar of authentic Japanese drinks.

Their building, which was a former barber shop, had a full refurbishment over five months and it now boasts a “stylish interior”.

Sergiu and Adrian Andrievschi have shared their love of cooking since childhood. At the age of 13, they sold coffee and made lunch for the drivers at the bus station in Moldova where they are originally from.

“This is a small example of how we shared our love of cooking,” said Sergiu. “We grew up, came to the UK, finished our studies and supported each other.”

It was five years ago when Sergiu opened his first restaurant in Northampton. Marseille in Sheep Street is a popular choice for those looking for French cuisine.

At that time, he and his brother Adrian explored different business ventures – as Adrian set up a sushi takeaway called Sakura.

Brothers Sergiu and Adrian Andrievschi have shared their love of cooking since childhood, and decided to join forces to combine their experience.

“We decided to put our forces and experience together,” said Sergiu. “We decided to open Sakura Sushi Bar with the same name as Adrian’s business.

“We saw the potential of sharing our experience and we understood what was missing in Northampton. We understand the customers and what they want.

“It’s a sushi bar where people can have the best of Japanese cuisine with sushi, wok noodles and other popular dishes. We have a full bar with Japanese beer on draught and tasty cocktails. We have the very rare Sake beer, which you cannot find anywhere.”

The brothers collaborated with a designer to create a “unique” interior, which they now describe as both “fancy and cosy”.

They believe their interior and the unique range of food and drink is what sets them apart from other businesses across the town.

They offer different types of sushi to what is available elsewhere, by “combining what is popular in Japan, the US and Europe”.

The duo opened their new venture to the public on March 2 and were “shocked” by the overwhelmingly positive response.

“We were busy from when we opened at 12pm until we closed at 12am,” said Sergiu. “Sunday was the same. Everyone praised us for our tasty and unique food, drinks and interior.”

Looking to the future, the brothers’ dream is to open similar venues in different towns if this continues to prove successful over time.