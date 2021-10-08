Brother of well-known Northampton boxer set for debut fight at popular town venue this weekend

Councillor Enam Haque (left), James Conway (left middle), Ryan Conway (right middle)

Brother of well-known Northampton boxer set to have 'long-awaited' debut fight in town this weekend.

Ryan Conway, brother of Kieran, will be fighting at The Deco Theatre in Wellingborough Road on Sunday (October 10).

The 24-year-old fighter will be the co-main event and entering the ring for the first time in seven years.

James Conway, Ryan's dad and trainer, said: "We're looking forward to it. It's seven years since he boxed but he's in the best shape he's ever been in."

Sponsoring Ryan is Lasaan indian restaurant, in Kingsthorpe.

Councillor Enam Haque, of the Castle ward and also manager of Lasaan, added: "We are delighted to support and sponsor Ryan's debut fight and are rooting for his win.

"Team Lasaan is always eager, ready and willing to support and sponsor local talents and groups. In the past we have supported and sponsored sporting and charity events."

Ryan fights out of the Team Shoe-Box gym in Harlestone Road.