British Transport Police issue statement following delays on Midland Mainline affecting Northamptonshire stations

By Alison Bagley
Published 24th Sep 2025, 12:46 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2025, 13:43 BST
British Transport Police has issued a statement following delays on the Midland Mainline that affected services to and from London including three Northamptonshire stations.

Yesterday evening (Tuesday, September 23) East Midlands Railways took to social media to tell travellers that there were delays to services due to ‘trespassers’ on the line.

Services on the network were subject to ‘last minute alterations’ and ‘extended delays’ to allow officers to resolve the situation.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line near Wellingborough railway station at around 6.10pm yesterday (September 23) following reports of a person in a precarious position.

"Officers attended, and a person was taken to a place of safety.”

