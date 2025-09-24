British Transport Police issue statement following delays on Midland Mainline affecting Northamptonshire stations
Yesterday evening (Tuesday, September 23) East Midlands Railways took to social media to tell travellers that there were delays to services due to ‘trespassers’ on the line.
Services on the network were subject to ‘last minute alterations’ and ‘extended delays’ to allow officers to resolve the situation.
A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line near Wellingborough railway station at around 6.10pm yesterday (September 23) following reports of a person in a precarious position.
"Officers attended, and a person was taken to a place of safety.”