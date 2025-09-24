British Transport Police issue statement following delays on Midland Mainline affecting Northamptonshire stations

British Transport Police has issued a statement following delays on the Midland Mainline that affected services to and from London including three Northamptonshire stations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday evening (Tuesday, September 23) East Midlands Railways took to social media to tell travellers that there were delays to services due to ‘trespassers’ on the line.

Services on the network were subject to ‘last minute alterations’ and ‘extended delays’ to allow officers to resolve the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line near Wellingborough railway station at around 6.10pm yesterday (September 23) following reports of a person in a precarious position.

"Officers attended, and a person was taken to a place of safety.”