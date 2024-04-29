Britain's Got Talent standing ovation for 'sensational' Northants Sings Out choir

Northants Sings Out with judge Bruno Tonioli Britain's Got Talent/Freemantle

More than 60 county singers – members of Northants Sing Out – have wowed the panel of celebrity judges on the UK’s biggest search for a star Britain’s Got Talent.

The choir was given a standing ovation by the crowd and four ‘yes’ votes by Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli, who described them as ‘sensational’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Choir director Gareth Fuller conducted the singers to deliver a ‘sublime’ rendition of gospel song It Is Well with My Soul before switching to the 90’s club classic Show Me Love.

Judge Amanda Holden described the performance as ‘through the roof’ and that it was ‘better than any choir’ they had seen on the show previously.

Northants Sings Out, an amalgam of choirs under Mr Fuller’s directorship, features members from across the county.

Thanking supporters a choir spokesman said: “Words cannot express how grateful, overwhelmed and humbled we are by all of your amazing feedback. The outpouring of love has been mind blowing.

“We embarked on Britain's Got Talent solely to impact people. We wanted to showcase community voices. Real people from real backgrounds. Some who never thought singing would create confidence, friendship and a renewed belief that they can do anything they put their mind to.

Members of Northants Sings Out choir on Britain's Got Talent/Freemantle

“You’ve made some very wholesome, kind, down to earth people super happy.”

Northants Sings Out’s success sees them through to the next round as they hope to secure a place in the semi-finals.