Bridge at Northampton pocket park closes for emergency works
Emergency works have forced the closure of a bridge at a pocket park in Northampton.
The bridge at Abington Vale Pocket Park will be closed until late September while the emergency works are carried out.
For the diversion route, please make your way through Billing Road East, Dulverton Road and Milverton Crescent.A spokesperson for West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) which is carrying out the work said: “The culvert which passes under the path has been impacted by water which has washed away the soil under the path and there is now a large void under the path.
"The work required is to restore two failed headwalls (either side of the path) and fill the void to restore the ground.”