“The locals want this place back as a second home”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A brand new venue, with a restaurant, pub and cocktail bar, is set to open in Northampton in February.

Mooche Wala Bar & Grill, located in Main Street, Denton, will serve Bangladeshi and Indian food – while also welcoming people to treat it like a pub and cocktail bar and pop in for a drink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a Bangladeshi menu to choose from, with a selection of small tapas plates too, and customers can pick whether to utilise the dining area or take away.

Mooche Wala, located in Main Street, Denton, will serve Bangladeshi and Indian food – while also welcoming people to treat it like a pub and cocktail bar and pop in for a drink.

This is the new venture of brothers and business partners Bilal and Muhammad Hussain, who have been working on the full refurbishment of the building since November last year.

The pair hope to open to the public in the first week of February, three months on from when the transformation began.

“Customers can come and enjoy it as a pub,” said Bilal. “The locals want this place back as a second home. The building has always been a pub and somewhere they can have a couple of drinks, but it didn’t do food before.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a bar and grill, the team also hopes to offer unique events in the future – from mixology lessons to wine tasting evenings.

The team hopes to open to the public during the first week of February.

Bilal shared that inside the restaurant will seat approximately 30 people, with the marquee on the front patio accommodating an additional 25.

Bilal and Muhammad grew up in the restaurant trade, with their father having been a chef since 1985.

Bilal, 36, used to run a business in Birmingham city centre before deciding to start something closer to home in the right location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having worked in Olney for 12 years in his uncle’s restaurant, the 36-year-old says he “loves the village lifestyle and people” and hopes to “bring what he loves to the villages once again”.

There will be a Bangladeshi menu to choose from, with a selection of small tapas plates too, and customers can pick whether to utilise the dining area or take away.

“We’re a family business and we’re not here just for a couple of weeks or years,” said Bilal, who was keen to stress his true passion for the Bangladeshi food industry and the fact he was first taught how to cook in his teenage years.

With four fresh food deliveries planned per week when they open, the Mooche Wala team hopes to deliver something special to customers.