A brand new deli, hoping to become a “premium grab and go”, is set to open next week in a Northampton shopping centre.

The Olive and Baker will open in Weston Favell Shopping Centre next Thursday (September 14) for a soft launch and it is all systems go from next Friday (September 15).

The new deli is a mother and son venture for Charlie and Gurjeet Sapal, who will offer homemade bread, olives, pastries and meal solutions – with options to visit at breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The Olive and Baker, opening in Weston Favell Shopping Centre, is a mother and son venture for Charlie and Gurjeet Sapal.

The Olive and Baker will be open seven days a week and is located downstairs in the shopping centre, near the main entrance at the side of Costa, Burger King and Jenny’s Restaurant.

They will be operating from 8.30am until 7pm from Monday to Friday, 8am until 8pm on Saturday, and 8am until 4pm on Sunday.

These hours may be subject to change as the mother and son duo also navigate offering their deli delights on food delivery apps.

The deli will be home to 10 metres of fridges to house the food for all meals of the day, and will have a maximum of four stools for customers to use while waiting for their hot food and drinks.

From fresh bread and pastries in the morning and deep filled baguettes at lunchtime, to Indian, Italian, Thai and Chinese deli cuisine in the evenings, The Olive and Baker will offer something for everyone.

This will also include English meal solutions, spanning across traditional meals like shepherd’s pie.

They will even sell essential items, such as bread, milk and eggs, for customers to pick up during their visit – and hope the smell of the fresh sourdough bread will fill the shopping centre.

Cream cakes and cookies will be available in the main fridge, as well as a cake fridge full of sliced treats.

The final addition is a small retail space, which will house Olive and Baker branded marmalades, chutneys, jams and sauces – giving off a “pantry vibe”.

Now the fridges, oven and coffee machine have been delivered, the team is putting the finishing touches to the venue.

The mother and son duo believe they know the Northampton community well and felt there was a need for a business of this kind in the Weston Favell area.

Previously speaking to the Chronicle & Echo, Gurjeet said that although there are “great outlets” in the surrounding areas, he believed there was a need for a business offering the “convenient pick up of quality food”.

The business co-founder says he and his mother have “always been so well supported” by the community, particularly in another of their successful business ventures.

Gurjeet and Charlie already have a curry sauce business called Punjaban and set up a stall in Weston Favell Shopping Centre to sell it. The produce that took a week to make typically sold out within two hours.

Gurjeet said: “Weston Favell is a hub for us. We feel at home and we’ve always done our shopping there.”