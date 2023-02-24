Brackley shows its support for earthquake devastation in Syria and Turkey

A team of Brackley town councillors tied on their aprons and set about serving tea and cake at a special morning to help raise money for those who had lost everything during the recent earthquakes.

Tea, coffee and cake galore was available at the Turkish and Syrian coffee morning today, February 24 at Brackley Town Hall after councillors decided to show their support to the growing Turkish community in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Sue Sharps said: “We were so saddened to hear of the devastation the earthquakes have caused and wanted to do something to help those families who have lost everything.

From left to right: Cllrs Jeremey Gladwin, Sue Sharps, Kate Nash and Luke Young, with the Brackley Knit and Natter

“You can hardly imagine what it would be like to be left with nothing, to not be able to help others or to have lost loved ones in this way.

“We have a large community of Turkish residents and businesses and felt it was important to do something for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Kate Nash said: “We have had a constant stream of locals pop in to donate money, and we even had money given to us before the doors were open from those who couldn’t attend.

“The cakes have been donated by the Old Fire Station, Sarah from Syresham Sports and Social and keen home bakers too.”

The tea and coffee morning in Brackley.

Sue and Kate were also joined by Cllr Luke Young and Cllr Jeremey Gladwin who had taken time off to help out for the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad