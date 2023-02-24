Brackley shows its support for earthquake devastation in Syria and Turkey
“We felt it was important to do something”
A team of Brackley town councillors tied on their aprons and set about serving tea and cake at a special morning to help raise money for those who had lost everything during the recent earthquakes.
Tea, coffee and cake galore was available at the Turkish and Syrian coffee morning today, February 24 at Brackley Town Hall after councillors decided to show their support to the growing Turkish community in the town.
Councillor Sue Sharps said: “We were so saddened to hear of the devastation the earthquakes have caused and wanted to do something to help those families who have lost everything.
“You can hardly imagine what it would be like to be left with nothing, to not be able to help others or to have lost loved ones in this way.
“We have a large community of Turkish residents and businesses and felt it was important to do something for them.”
Councillor Kate Nash said: “We have had a constant stream of locals pop in to donate money, and we even had money given to us before the doors were open from those who couldn’t attend.
“The cakes have been donated by the Old Fire Station, Sarah from Syresham Sports and Social and keen home bakers too.”
Sue and Kate were also joined by Cllr Luke Young and Cllr Jeremey Gladwin who had taken time off to help out for the morning.
Cinnamon buns, carrot cake, lemon drizzle and brownies certainly gave visitors a smile today, but if you didn’t make it you can still contact Brackley Town Council to donate money to such a worthwhile cause.