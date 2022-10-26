Brackley resident selected as a local hero for national smile campaign

Belvita launched a national campaign to get Britain smiling, alongside Katie Piper OBE and has been taking photographs of four special UK smiling residents, who have been identified for their cheeriness.

Jacky Alder from Brackley was nominated for her dedication through the Covid lockdown where she cooked, shopped and dog-walked for elderly residents in her community. She has been added to a special portrait series as part of her award.

Jacky Alder has had her portraits taken by world-renowned celebrity portrait photographer Andy Gott. This rather unique brand campaign has been researching the effect of a smile and is set to sweep the UK with a positive vibe by creating a portrait series via social media. You can follow the #BelvitaSmileSpreaders hashtag to view the positive portraits and get involved by spreading the word about other hero smile spreaders, like Jacky.

Jacky Alder was nominated for her smile

Oyovwe Agatha Kigho from Oldham - founder of the Widows Empowerment Trust, Stefan Simanowitz from London, founder of “Take One, Leave One’ and Sam Pritchard from Lancashire who started the "Cards Fighting Loneliness" initiative all joined Jacky in the award.

Gabriella Sargeant Belvita brand manager, said: “We believe that positive energy can start with the smallest gesture, such as a smile, or an act of kindness from a stranger - which all help to spread positivity from one person to another.

“Our portrait series champions the smiles of unsung heroes who’ve gone the extra mile for their community, in a bid to spread positivity across the UK.”

She added: “We want to keep celebrating these good gestures, so are asking you to help spread positivity by telling us about your hero and smile spreader by heading to our Instagram page.”

The winning smiles for the Belvita campaign