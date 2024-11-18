Brackley boy inspired by Children in Need is raising hundreds of pounds for the homeless

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A seven-year-old Brackley boy is pedalling his way towards raising hundreds of pounds for the homeless after watching Children in Need.

Albie Emms decided he would tackle a fundraiser – he is going to cycle 100km between now and the February half term to raise money for Northampton Hope Centre, which supports homeless people in Northampton.

He said: “When I was four-years-old I saw a man sleeping in a shop doorway. I asked Mummy about him and she said he was homeless. It made me feel very sad and from that day I have always wanted to do something to support homeless people.

“Northampton Hope Centre they do lots of amazing work. Please support me.”

Albie Emms is pedalling his way to a huge fundraising target

Mum Katy said: “He was really inspired, watching Children in Need and he decided he would like to do a fundraiser. In one day he raised £500. He's always been keen to help the homeless so there was no question about finding a charity to support.”

To donate see here.