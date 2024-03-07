Boy who fell into pond at Northamptonshire mansion when he was just a toddler dies 'peacefully' at home, aged 12

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A boy who fell into a mansion’s pond when he was a toddler died peacefully at his home in Northamptonshire aged 12, an inquest heard.

The inquest into the death of Jago Worrall, from Towcester, took place at The Guildhall in Northampton town centre on Thursday (March 7).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inquest heard how Jago fell into a pond at the Churchill Court property in Welton, Daventry on March 11, 2012 when he was just 18 months old.

The inquest took place at The Guildhall on Thursday (October 7)

Jago was being looked after by his godfather and his family at the time of the incident, the inquest heard.

In a statement, Jago’s godfather said: “Jago was found in a pond at my friend’s house in Daventry on Sunday 11 March, 2012.

"It’s a substantial property with a large garden at the rear. In the garden at the back of the house there is a patio area. At the bottom of the garden is a small-wooded area that contains a duck pond obscured by the trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were then sat at the table eating when I heard, ‘where’s Jago?’ All of a sudden we jumped up and ran down the garden. I went to the bottom and heard a scream. I got to the pond… and saw Jago in the pond, lying face down. We dived into the pond and pulled Jago up out of the water. I tried to get out but it was very deep. I made it out and put Jago on to the ground, he was really floppy.”

The godfather frantically gave Jago CPR before an air ambulance took him to the hospital, the inquest heard.

Jago survived but was left with a brain injury that caused him significant neuro disability and made him prone to chest infections, the inquest heard.

In the years leading up to his death, Jago was getting ‘very ill’ with chest infections. He was admitted to hospital on September 8, 2023 with a severe chest infection and his condition sadly deteriorated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northampton General Hospital doctor said: “Further intensive treatment was deemed not to be in the best interest of Jago. After discussion with Jago’s parents, it was decided that in the best interests of Jago that we withdraw intensive treatment.

“He was transferred home for end of life treatment, as per the parents wishes. Jago passed away peacefully at home at 5.10pm on September 28 2023. This was an expected death.”

Jago’s official cause of death was chest infection alongside a brain injury.

Senior coroner Anne Pember said: “The cause of his death was directly related to the drowning incident at the age of 18 months.”