Boy threatened with knife to his neck in Rushden robbery
The incident took place on Monday, October 25 at around 3.45pm
A boy playing with a baseball bat in a Rusden park has been threated at knifepoint - the knife being held to his neck - before being robbed on Monday (October 25).
At about 3.45pm, the 13-year-old was playing a game of baseball with friends in Spencer Park, off Washbrook Road, when two older teenagers asked for the bat at knifepoint.
A knife was then held to his neck by one youth, after which the suspects ran off, with the bat.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: "The victim was left shocked but physically unharmed.
"The suspect with the knife is described as a white boy aged 16 to 17, around 5ft 8in and of small build. He had short brown hair and a pale complexion, and was wearing a black balaclava, a blue puffer jacket with a black hood, and a black jacket. There is no description for the second boy.
"Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information about it, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 21000621193."