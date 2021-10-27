Boy threatened with knife to his neck in Rushden robbery

police file picture

A boy playing with a baseball bat in a Rusden park has been threated at knifepoint - the knife being held to his neck - before being robbed on Monday (October 25).

At about 3.45pm, the 13-year-old was playing a game of baseball with friends in Spencer Park, off Washbrook Road, when two older teenagers asked for the bat at knifepoint.

A knife was then held to his neck by one youth, after which the suspects ran off, with the bat.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "The victim was left shocked but physically unharmed.

"The suspect with the knife is described as a white boy aged 16 to 17, around 5ft 8in and of small build. He had short brown hair and a pale complexion, and was wearing a black balaclava, a blue puffer jacket with a black hood, and a black jacket. There is no description for the second boy.