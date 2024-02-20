Boy punched in head near Kettering Ise Lodge shop - CCTV picture issued
Following the assault of a young teenage boy who was punched in the face and grabbed by the throat in Kettering, a CCTV picture has been issued by Northants Police.
The teenager was with another boy outside the shops in St John’s Road when a man became aggressive and assaulted the child by punching him several times in the head.
A CCTV photo has been released with an appeal for information.
A Northants Police spokesman said: “The incident occurred on the evening of Tuesday, October 24, when a man became aggressive towards two boys, grabbing one of them by the throat and punching him several times to the head.
"Do you recognise this man? Officers investigating the assault of a boy in his early teens which occurred outside a shop in St John’s Road, Kettering are appealing for help to identify him.
“If this is you in the image, or you have information which could help identify him, please call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”
Quote incident number 23000661212 when providing any information.