'Bowls Bonanza' weekend encourages participation as Northamptonshire clubs open doors for free taster sessions

Five bowling clubs across Northamptonshire are joining forces with a national initiative to give anyone the chance to try indoor bowls for free.

The ‘Bowls Bonanza’ will take place this weekend (September 24 and September 25) and will allow members of the public to try the sport.

Geoff Crowther, member of Desborough Bowls Club, said: “The sport has been ruined by Covid and the sport lost a lot of players due to the fear of coming out.”

Anyone from the public is welcome to partake in sessions at any of the five bowling centres. All will be greeted with a warm welcome.

Opening times:

Kingsthorpe – Saturday and Sunday from 10am-3pm

Wellingborough – Saturday from 1pm-5pm

Rushden – Sunday 1pm-4pm

Desborough – Saturday and Sunday from 9am-3pm

Kettering – Saturday and Sunday from 10am-1pm