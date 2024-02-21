Boughton House to host outdoor cinema experience at Kettering's movie star stately home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kettering’s famous Boughton House that has starred in two of Hollywood’s best known films will act as the backdrop to an open-air movie experience this summer.

The UK’s largest outdoor cinema provider, Adventure Cinema, will return to the lawns of the stately home for a new season of action.

Coming to the pop-up movie theatre will be crowd-pleasing blockbusters Top Gun, Mamma Mia! and The Greatest Showman Sing-a-Long.

Ben Lovell, co-director at Adventure Cinema, said: “This season’s selection of films promise something for everyone, from the old-school classics - which our fans always love to newer releases, family favourites and more, we can’t wait to bring everyone together for another season in the great British outdoors.”Boughton House will join other venues to host the screens including Northamptonshire’s Stowe House and Turvey House just over the Bedfordshire border near Rushden.

Kicking off on Friday, July 12, Adventure Cinema’s Boughton weekend begins with the The Greatest Showman Sing-a-Long. On Saturday July 13, ABBA fans can enjoy Mamma Mia! with action-packed 80s classic Top Gun completing bill on Sunday July 14.

Shows at Turvey House on June 13, 14 and 15, feature Pretty Woman, Mamma Mia! and The Greatest Showman Sing-a-Long.

Stowe House hosts The Greatest Showman Sing-a-Long, Mamma Mia! and Grease Sing-a-Long on August 5, 6, and 7.