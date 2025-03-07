Born to Perform reflects on half a decade in Northampton and unforgettable Britain’s Got Talent golden buzzer

The co-founders of Born to Perform have reflected on the success of their first half a decade in Northampton and their unforgettable Britain’s Got Talent golden buzzer moment.

The inclusive performing arts schools won the hearts of the nation and reduced the judges to tears, which saw David Walliams press his golden buzzer back in 2022.

Since then, Born to Perform has shot to popularity and it all started when Kimberley Suter and Charlotte Ashby founded the group at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The group will hit the five-year milestone next Monday (March 10) and this is a time to celebrate how far they have come.

What started as a small performing arts school, with the dream of creating an inclusive space in the county, has grown into a thriving community of more than 200 students – all discovering their confidence, passion and talent through performance.

Their television success was not only a triumph for Born to Perform, but a defining moment for inclusive performing arts. It showed the world what young people with additional needs can achieve when given the opportunity.

They now do annual performances to nearly 1,000 people at The Old Savoy theatre, as well as performing at prestigious events nationwide. This includes the National Learning Disability and Autism Awards at The ICC in Birmingham.

Born to Perform has become more than just a performing arts school – the founders believe it is “a movement, a family and a shining example of how the arts can transform lives”.

Charlotte spoke to the Chronicle & Echo and took us back to where it all began, with free online sessions for disabled individuals during the pandemic.

At a time when many were isolated because they were classed as vulnerable, the online sessions helped them feel part of a community.

“The sessions went from strength to strength,” said Charlotte. “The families were watching too and that’s how everyone got to know the team so well.

“How much we have achieved is incredible. Britain’s Got Talent was a whirlwind and there was a buzz around Born to Perform. It made us more established. That experience will stay in their lives forever and some say it was the best day of their lives.”

The group now has two sites in Northampton and one in Bedford, with the hope of expanding further afield in the near future.

When asked what she believes makes Born to Perform so special, Charlotte said: “We are one big family, and there’s so much love and positivity.

“The teaching is really high quality and we have an incredible staffing team, who always give it 100 percent.”

Charlotte and Kimberley are proud to have established Born to Perform in Northampton, and created a platform for young people to do things they never thought were possible.

The team looks forward to organising a ball to celebrate the five-year milestone, which will be an evening of celebration for everyone who has made a difference to the group over the past half a decade.

For more information on Born to Perform, visit the performing arts school’s website here.