Books of condolence will open today (Friday September 9) in Northampton, Towcester and Daventry to mark the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The books will open inside the Great Hall at the Guildhall in Northampton, Towcester Forum and Daventry Lodge Road as a way for residents to pay their respects to The Queen.

Opening times for the books:

The book of condolence at the Guildhall.

Northampton Guildhall: 8.30am to 6pm (Saturdays 9.30am to 5pm)

Towcester Forum: 9am to 5pm

Daventry Lodge Road: 9am to 5pm

West Northamptonshire Council is warning residents that there might be queues during peak times.

The book of condolence will be closed on the day after the Queen's funeral.

Once closed, the books of condolence will form part of West Northamptonshire Council's archive so that future generations are able to easily gain access to them and find out the way in which national events are marked.

The books of condolence may also be displayed in the museum along with other memorabilia as an exhibition.