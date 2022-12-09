Boohoo to close Wellingborough distribution centre - putting hundreds of jobs at risk

More than 400 jobs are at risk after Boohoo announced it will close its Wellingborough distribution centre.

The online fashion retailer only opened its Park Farm Industrial Estate base in April 2021, which it used for brands including Coast, Oasis and Warehouse.

But in January 2023 the site will close, impacting about 420 workers who have been told they will be able to apply for a similar role at its warehouse in Daventry or elsewhere.

Boohoo said they appreciated that it is ‘awful news’ for staff and that they would do all they can to support them.

A Boohoo group spokesperson said: “Over the last three years, as our portfolio of brands has grown, we have been investing heavily into our distribution network to ensure we can continue to offer customers the rapid delivery times they expect.

"Our facility in Wellingborough has been an important part of that network for the last two years, enabling us to upgrade our three other sites across the UK.

“Now that this stage of investment is complete, we will be closing our distribution centre in Wellingborough in the new year.

"We have informed our colleagues on site and we have been offering transfers to another of our warehouses in Daventry, or if they able to travel further, our site in Burnley.”