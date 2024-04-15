Body of 31-year-old man sadly found at Willen Lake in Milton Keynes
The sad death of a 31-year-old man is the reason for the heavy police presence seen at Willen Lake today (Monday).
Police say they were called to the car park near the Peace Pagoda at 12.50pm .
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of an unexplained death at Willen Lake...Officers attended and sadly found the body of a 31-year-old man.”
The man not been formally identified but his next of kin have been made aware and have been offered support by police.
The TVP spokesperson said: “The death is considered to be unexplained but not suspicious and a file will be completed for the coroner.”