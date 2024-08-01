Body found in Stanwick Lakes confirmed as missing Raunds man Jamie Attwood

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The body recovered from Stanwick Lakes yesterday evening (July 31) has been formally identified as that of missing man Jamie Attwood.

The 37-year-old had been reported as missing from his Raunds home on Sunday, July 28.

Northamptonshire Police launched a missing persons investigation which established the last confirmed sighting of Jamie had been in Irthlingborough on the afternoon of Saturday, July 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His body was found during police searches of the Stanwick Lakes area at around 6pm last night.

Jamie Attwood/Northants Police

Formal identification was carried out today, Thursday, August 1, with the outcome released publicly with the consent of his next of kin.

Detective Inspector Nick Peters of CID West said: “This is a tragic outcome to the search for Jamie, and our thoughts and condolences are with his family and loved ones. We would ask that their privacy is respected at this desperately difficult time.”

Officers continue to work to establish Jamie’s movements prior to his death and anyone who may have seen him in the Raunds, Irthlingborough or Stanwick Lakes areas since Saturday is urged to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPE1/2934/24.