Body found in Stanwick Lakes confirmed as missing Raunds man Jamie Attwood
The 37-year-old had been reported as missing from his Raunds home on Sunday, July 28.
Northamptonshire Police launched a missing persons investigation which established the last confirmed sighting of Jamie had been in Irthlingborough on the afternoon of Saturday, July 27.
His body was found during police searches of the Stanwick Lakes area at around 6pm last night.
Formal identification was carried out today, Thursday, August 1, with the outcome released publicly with the consent of his next of kin.
Detective Inspector Nick Peters of CID West said: “This is a tragic outcome to the search for Jamie, and our thoughts and condolences are with his family and loved ones. We would ask that their privacy is respected at this desperately difficult time.”
Officers continue to work to establish Jamie’s movements prior to his death and anyone who may have seen him in the Raunds, Irthlingborough or Stanwick Lakes areas since Saturday is urged to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPE1/2934/24.
