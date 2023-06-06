Body found in search for missing Northamptonshire man last seen nearly a week ago

A body has been found in the search for a missing Northamptonshire man.

Police officers made the discovery shortly after 2pm on Monday, June 5, in the Long Buckby area, five days after 52-year-old Andrew was last seen. He was reported missing on Wednesday (May 31).

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman says there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Andrew was last seen near Long Buckby.

Detective Sergeant Torie Harrison said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this very difficult time, and we would ask the media and members of the public to not contact them as they have asked for privacy in their grief.

“We would like to thank all those involved in the search efforts, including the volunteer members of Northamptonshire Search and Rescue.

“Officers from Northamptonshire Police will now prepare a file for the coroner.”

