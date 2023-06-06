News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested

Body found in search for missing Northamptonshire man last seen nearly a week ago

Police say there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 6th Jun 2023, 15:36 BST- 1 min read

A body has been found in the search for a missing Northamptonshire man.

Police officers made the discovery shortly after 2pm on Monday, June 5, in the Long Buckby area, five days after 52-year-old Andrew was last seen. He was reported missing on Wednesday (May 31).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman says there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Andrew was last seen near Long Buckby.Andrew was last seen near Long Buckby.
Andrew was last seen near Long Buckby.
Most Popular

Detective Sergeant Torie Harrison said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family at this very difficult time, and we would ask the media and members of the public to not contact them as they have asked for privacy in their grief.

“We would like to thank all those involved in the search efforts, including the volunteer members of Northamptonshire Search and Rescue.

“Officers from Northamptonshire Police will now prepare a file for the coroner.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man’s family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Related topics:PoliceNorthamptonshireNorthamptonshire Police