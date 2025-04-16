Body found in Northampton woodland as search for missing man, 36, is called off
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Kiel went missing from his home town of Reading on March 26 and was then last sighted on the same day in Mare Fair, walking towards St Peter’s Way in Northampton.
The 36-year-old’s motorcycle was later recovered by police, parked up in a car park on the junction of Marlborough and Byfield Road.
Thames Valley Police conducted CCTV enquiries in Northampton town centre, engaged with members of the public and carried out other investigative enquiries but were unable to trace Kiel.
However, nearly three weeks on from when he was last seen the search was sadly called off after member of the public contacted Northamptonshire Police to reports of a body in woodland near the A428.
Detective Inspector Stuart Streeter, said: “Sadly a man’s body has been found over the weekend in the Northamptonshire area.
“Although formal identification has not yet taken place, the family of Kiel have been informed.
“Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
“A coronial investigation will be carried out in the Northamptonshire area, however it is apparent that there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.”