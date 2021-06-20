Body found by search teams following 11-day hunt for missing Northamptonshire man

Police have confirmed today (Sunday) that a body has been found following an 11-day search for a missing Northamptonshire man.

Artist Darragh Mulrooney, aged 43, was reported missing home on June 8.

Detectives say that a body was sadly recovered in connection with the case following the latest extensive search in the Earls Barton area yesterday (June 19), .

Search teams have been combing the Earls Barton area

His family have been informed and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Detective Inspector Ashleigh Houlden, said: “We would like to thank Northamptonshire Search & Rescue and 4x4 Response who assisted us in the search.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time and we would kindly ask the media and members of the public not to contact them, as they would like to grieve privately.

“Officers from Northamptonshire Police will now prepare a file for the Coroner.”

Darragh Mulrooney was reported missing on June 8

A spokesman for Northants Search & Rescue added: "Sadly yesterday the team located a body after multiple days of searching.