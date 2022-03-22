BMW gang attack car at lights near Kettering

A driver using the main road from Kettering to Corby had their car attacked by a gang of young men - one using a bat or bar to damage the vehicle.

The gold Chrysler Grand Voyager car was stopped at red traffic lights close to the A43 'hamburger' roundabout near Kettering when three white men got out of a black BMW 118 Series and started the attack.

Gang members kicked the car's passenger wing mirror, tried to open the car doors, and caused damage with a bat. The driver of the BMW stayed in the car but drove into the back of the Chrysler before driving off.

Police - file picture

Police are looking for four white men in their late teens who were in the BMW on the A43 (the former A6003) between 5pm and 5.20pm on Thursday, March 17.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Witnesses are being sought after a car was damaged following an incident on the A6003, near Kettering.

"The incident took place between 5pm and 5.20pm on Thursday, March 17, after a black BMW 118 Series pulled up behind a gold Chrysler Grand Voyager at the traffic lights.

"Three of the four occupants of the BMW have got out of the car and approached the Chrysler. One of the offenders kicked the front passenger wing mirror, while another used a bat/bar to damage the car and a third tried to open the doors.

"The BMW driver drove into the back of the Chrysler before all the offenders got back in the car and drove off towards Corby. The offenders were white males in their late teens. The driver had brown hair and facial stubble.

"The A6003 is a busy route between Kettering and Corby and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have captured it on dash-cam footage.