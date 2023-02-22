‘Blue light breakfasts’ are now being hosted by two Northampton care homes to show appreciation for the hard work of the emergency services.

From 7.30am until 9.30am on every third Thursday of the month, blue light professionals are invited to Spencer House and Cliftonville Care Homes, in Cliftonville Road, for breakfast refreshments and drinks.

Shweta Mendon, senior general manager at both care homes, said: “This is something we used to do regularly before the pandemic and it was time to bring it back.

“We want to thank them for the care and support they provide and give back to our community.”

There will be a variety on offer – varying from fruit and pastries to sausage and bacon rolls – and attendees are welcome to eat at the care home or take it away.

“With the current cost of living crisis, it is important to help everyone,” said Shweta. “It’s nice to know we send them off to their shift with a warm drink and full stomach.”

The first blue light breakfast after the break during the pandemic took place last Thursday (February 16) and Shweta says it proved very popular.

She said: “It was brilliant. We had members of the local police force, ambulance crews, emergency paramedics and nurses stop by, with a total of between 15 and 20 people.

“It was a really pleasing start and we enjoy opening up our homes to meet and build the relationship between ourselves and the Northampton community.”

The blue light breakfasts will continue for the foreseeable future as not only does it benefit the professionals coming to visit, but gives the care home staff and residents an opportunity to get involved too.

Shweta said: “The support team, care staff, chefs and residents all come to meet those welcomed in for breakfast, which builds on the talks we have regularly.”

Anyone planning to attend the next breakfast on March 16 can simply turn up between 7.30am and 9.30am on the day.

Just this Monday (February 20), Spencer House Care Home invited members of the police force to talk about self-awareness and personal safety – which went down a treat with residents.