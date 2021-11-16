Blown fuse disrupts breakfast as power cut hits nearly 200 Northampton homes

Electricity engineers revealed a blown fuse disrupted breakfast in nearly 200 properties in part of Northampton early on Tuesday morning (November 16).

Western Power Distribution said 181 buildings with NN4 postcodes in the Far Cotton and Delapre neighbourhoods were affected by the power cut at 7.25am.

Supplies were restored to more than three-quarters of those within half-an-hour and the final 39 by 8am.

More than 180 properties were affected by this morning's power cut

A WPD spokesman said: "We're sorry some homes were affected by a suspected blown fuse on our network this morning.

"Our engineers investigated the issue and were able to restore power as quickly as possible.