Blown fuse disrupts breakfast as power cut hits nearly 200 Northampton homes
Engineers work to restore electricity supplies in parts of Delpare and Far Cotton
Electricity engineers revealed a blown fuse disrupted breakfast in nearly 200 properties in part of Northampton early on Tuesday morning (November 16).
Western Power Distribution said 181 buildings with NN4 postcodes in the Far Cotton and Delapre neighbourhoods were affected by the power cut at 7.25am.
Supplies were restored to more than three-quarters of those within half-an-hour and the final 39 by 8am.
A WPD spokesman said: "We're sorry some homes were affected by a suspected blown fuse on our network this morning.
"Our engineers investigated the issue and were able to restore power as quickly as possible.
"We are extremely safety conscious when it comes to our network and sometimes do happen. If people are aware of issues we urge them to contact us by 105, the three-digit non-emergency number reserved for power supply problems."