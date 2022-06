Fire has ripped through garages and at least three cars parked in a service road close to Northampton’s County Cricket Ground.

Last night, residents reported streets around the area were closed off with the driveway behind Ashburnham Road cordoned off for emergency service vehicles.

Small explosions were heard as fire crews tackled the blaze – the scene remained taped off this morning (Sunday, June 12).

The fire could be seen across the area

The garages belong to homes and business backing on to Ashburnham Road and Abington Avenue.

The blaze caused extensive damage