Black in the Ivory awards celebrate phenomenal women of colour in Northamptonshire

Women of colour who have helped to shape and steer race equality and public service across the county have been celebrated at a Black History Month themed awards ceremony in Northampton.

The awards were held on Wednesday (October 19) and were part of the third annual ‘Black in the Ivory’ conference from the University of Northampton’s Global Ethnic Majority (GEM) staff network.

The theme this year was ‘Honouring Phenomenal Women of Colour.’

Group picture of the Black in the Ivory Awards winners. Photo by n_j_d_photography on Instagram.

Senior lecturer in Tourism Management at UON and co-chair of the GEM Network, Dr Marcella Daye, said: “Black in the Ivory is an opportunity to highlight the achievements of people of colour and to listen to their opinions and research.

“We also welcomed back our second annual awards, this year celebrating some outstanding women for their work and service in Northamptonshire; we were delighted to add to the worthy praise they have already received.

“By throwing the spotlight on their sterling achievements, we hope to highlight what these women have done to shape a more equitable and supportive Northamptonshire.”

The conference – opened by the university’s vice chancellor Anne-Marie Kilday – featured presentations from three female professors of colour and paid tribute to the work of female academics who have championed race equality within and beyond academia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards also recognised women of colour, who have achieved success in social enterprise and entrepreneurship, human rights, and women’s advocacy.

Former mayor of Northampton, councillor Rufia Ashraf, was awarded for her outstanding contribution to public service, social work and community empowerment. As the first female mayor with Bangladeshi heritage, Rufia was commended for her tireless campaigning for local charities particularly as a trustee for the Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service (NDAS).

Equality, diversity and inclusion specialist at Integrated Care Northamptonshire, Diana Belfon was commended for her distinguished leadership in facilitating partnerships for EDI networks across various public sector bodies in Northamptonshire.

Councillor Sylvia Erskine, of Wellingborough Town Council, was awarded for her contribution to public service and community activism - particularly, her notable work with the Saturday Morning School and the Wellingborough African Caribbean Association (WACA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-founder of The Lewis Foundation, Lorraine Lewis, was awarded for nationally recognised achievements in supporting adult cancer patients across the Midlands. She was described as a consistent, dedicated and determined provider of care, comfort, and hope.

Chair of the Zimwomen Association Northamptonshire, Runtendo Nyatsine, was awarded for her “inspirational leadership” in ensuring the association remains an anchor of support for local ethnic minority women and youth.

June-Elizabeth White Smith-Gulley is an international Windrush advocate, who has positively impacted the lives of the Afro-Caribbean community with 20 years’ experience as a health councillor at the Northamptonshire Drug and Alcohol Service. June was the first Black police officer to be appointed in Northamptonshire and co-founded the Northamptonshire Black History Association.

Domestic abuse trainer and motivation coach, April Ventour-Griffiths, has been commended for her impactful work and being a “leading voice” in the county for the empowerment of women.

Advertisement Hide Ad