Black History Month: Submit your nominations for the Young Black Achievers Awards in Northampton

You can now submit nominations for the Young Black Achievers (YBA) awards in Northampton.

The awards, run by the Zimwomen Association, aim to promote a positive image of black youth in Northamptonshire and celebrate young people’s achievements as well as their commitment to the local community.

This is the sixth YBA awards, which takes place every year to mark Black History Month celebrations.

Bethel Tadesse winning a YBA award in the police and community relations category in 2015.

It gives residents the opportunity to give recognition to an inspirational young black person in the community that has made an impact in one of the following categories: academics, arts and music, community, sports, young entrepreneur and police and community relations.

Applications for nominations are now open and the closing date falls on Sunday, October 30. An independent panel of judges from community and public sector organisations will be judging the nomination forms.

Winners for each category will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery on Saturday, November 19 from 6pm until 11pm.

Tickets can be purchased for £20 online and include a meal.

To nominate a candidate, fill out the online form: http://www.zimwomenassociation.org/yba-awards-form.html.

For further information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/430138514877.

The Zimwomen association, founded in 2009, provides specialist support for vulnerable women, children and young people in the African community.

The organisation focuses on education, re-employment, health and well-being by providing refugee support, cultural integration and life skills training as well as development through sports and recreational activities.

