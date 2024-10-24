Bite Street returns to popular Northants garden centre THIS WEEKEND – don’t miss out
The county’s hottest street food pop-up, which has continued to grow over the past half-a-decade, is returning to The Bell Plantation in Towcester to kickstart a run of autumn events.
Renowned for its diverse array of food and relaxed vibes, Bite Street is taking over the old gym building at the venue on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (October 25 to 27).
The space has been transformed into a cosy eatery, packed with trestle tables, benches and adorned with twinkly lights – and the street food vendors will be located in the courtyard.
With changing menus at each event, Bite Street showcases a carefully curated selection of the best street food vendors the region has to offer.
Attendees can expect to indulge in a wide range of delicious dishes, including steak frites, aromatic curries, fresh tacos and sweet treats, and the at-table ordering system means no one has to queue.
Event organiser Crispin Slee shared his excitement ahead of the weekend of fun and said: “We’re thrilled to be back at The Bell Plantation. It’s a great spot and we love our new indoor space.
“We’ve been busy transforming the old gym into a big food hall and we can’t wait to throw open the doors on Friday.”
Doors open at 5.30pm on Friday (October 25) and midday on both Saturday and Sunday (October 26 and 27). The event is free to garden centre customers during the day and ticketed in the evening.
