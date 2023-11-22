Get yourself down there this Friday to Sunday

Bite Street has announced an exciting collaboration with a popular Northamptonshire garden centre, to provide a street food “winter warmer” event.

The social media post reads: “Northampton’s hottest street food pop-up brings you a revved up winter warmer version of Bite Street, as we head indoors into a new fabulous space at the Bell Plantation near Towcester.

“We’re taking over a shop unit at a fabulous garden centre this weekend and into December, with seating over two floors and vendors outside in a cute courtyard.

Bite Street's "winter warmer" street food event at the Bell Plantation is planned for this Friday (November 24) until Sunday (November 26).

“It’s fully heated with a polished concrete floor, reclaimed brick, huge windows and powder coated steel beams – and a cheeky mezzanine dining area.”

This weekend’s upcoming dates and times are as follows. 5.30pm until 10pm on Friday, November 24. The kitchens will close at 9pm and the bar at 9.30pm. Paid tickets are required.

The event will be open from 12pm until 5pm on Saturday, November 25. It is free to enter for garden centre customers and last entry is at 4pm. The kitchens and bar will close at 4.30pm.

It will then reopen from 5.30pm until 10pm and the evening session requires paid tickets to enter. The kitchens will close at 9pm and the bar at 9.30pm.

Six popular street food vendors will be at the garden centre, in Watling Street, Towcester.

For the final day of the weekend, Sunday November 26, it will run from midday until 4.30pm. It is free to enter for garden centre customers and last entry is at 3.30pm. The kitchens and bar will close at 4pm.

Which street food traders can you expect to see at the Bell Plantation this weekend?

Gyro Guys will be offering Greek kebabs, spanning across chicken, doner and halloumi fillings. They will all be served in warm pitta with homemade tzatziki and vegetarian options will be available.

Cleopatra’s Kitchen will bring a taste of the Middle East with chicken shish, lamb kofta and freshly-made falafels.

Santina’s Wood Fired Pizza Co. will bring their authentic pizzas, complete with homemade tomato sauce. Vegetarian options will be available.

If it is South American goodness you are hoping for, Banquet 1415 will be cooking over hot coals on an Argentinian grill.

The last of the savoury options is masters of Mexican street food Baja Cantina and their tacos, quesadillas and more. Gluten free and vegan options will be available. This vendor will only be at the Bell Plantation on Friday and Saturday.

Lastly, Cookie Babes will be there to offer a sweet treat to round off your visit. They will be fully stocked with their loaded cookie pies.