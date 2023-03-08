A new initiative has been launched on trial, which will see all inpatients receive a card on their birthday at Northampton General Hospital – in the hope of putting smiles on faces.

The idea has been implemented by the NGH Volunteer team and its one month trial began on March 1.

It was Michelle Barnes, deputy head of volunteer services at NGH and Kettering General Hospital, who came up with the idea.

She said: “For us, it is always about making the patients’ stays better. We want to make their time with us as comfortable as possible.

“It’s the little things that make a difference, particularly for those who may not have family members who can visit, or visiting may not happen on their birthday.

“We want to make them feel human again and important. The card could be a little ray of light on what might otherwise be an unpleasant day for them.”

Though this scheme has only been going since March 1 and the volunteer service is unsure of what the impact may be, Michelle says “if it has a positive impact on just one out of 10 people” they will be happy.

The volunteer team hopes each card will bring a smile to the patient receiving it.

“We hope it’ll make their day,” she said. “It’s all about enhancing patient experience, especially among the ageing population.”

18 cards have already been delivered over the past eight days, which are either taken to the ward for the clerk to hand out or a member of the volunteer service can deliver it to the patient themselves.

On Monday (March 6) one patient celebrated her 101st birthday and was delighted to receive her card, which added a special touch to her day.

If the trial is a success and the team continues to receive positive feedback as they have done so far, they hope to also roll it out in Kettering General Hospital and recommend the initiative to volunteer services all over the country.

The scheme is being funded by Northamptonshire Health Charity and Michelle said: “We work closely with them and they make a massive difference.”