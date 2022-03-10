Northampton bin collectors set to strike by end of April in pay dispute with contractors Veolia

Refuse collectors in Northampton are likely to strike by the end of April following a vote on industrial action, which could affect nearly 100,000 homes.

Ballots among 70 workers in the town open from next Wednesday (March 16) until April 6.

Contractors Veolia insist negotiations are "in their early stages."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bin collectors in Northampton are set to vote next week on industrial action over a pay dispute with contractors Veolia

But a 'yes' vote will set in motion in process giving employers two weeks' notice of any action, meaning a strike could be called from April 20.

GMB union chiefs say that more than 70 workers in the town have turned down a 2.5 percent pay deal.

Inflation is running at a 7.8 percent and set to go even higher as energy bills soar from April 1, while West Northamptonshire council tax bills are set to go up by an average of more than three per cent from next month.

Workers are "furious" because the council, which is ultimately responsible for bin collections, is increasing the amount it gives Veolia to run the service by 5.5 percent.

Senior organiser Stuart Richards said: “The council has given Veolia a huge increase in funding to help ease their inflation worries and they've pocketed it instead of passing it on to workers.

“These GMB members do a dirty, difficult job and kept streets clean throughout the pandemic.

"Now they are facing a crushing cost of living crisis, Veolia is hanging them out to dry."

The Tory-controlled council has stayed out of the row so far, saying the dispute is between Veolia and its staff.

But Labour group deputy leader, Councillor Emma Roberts, fears Veolia is not following the council's lead on tackling low pay.

Cllr Roberts said: "We are implementing a £10 hourly wage floor for its staff and putting together a comprehensive anti-poverty strategy which I hope will set out a clear vision for Living Wage Foundation accreditation.

"The council's partners should be recognising the need to align themselves with their contract provider and demonstrating their desire to play a part in West Northants becoming a place with fair wages for high quality work."

West Northamptonshire took over responsibility for waste services from the former Northampton Borough Council as part of the local government shake-up last year.

It also replaced the old Daventry and South Northamptonshire district councils as environmental service authorities but collections in those areas are under different contracts and not affected by the Northampton dispute.

Northampton Borough Council signed a ten-year contract with Veolia in 2018 worth around £130 million covering recycling and waste collections, street cleansing and grounds, allotments and cemeteries maintenance service.

A Veolia spokesman said: "We are committed to engage in constructive discussions with the GMB.