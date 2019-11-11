Billy Lockett in America to play new single on James Corden’s Late Late Show

Billy Lockett will be playing his new single on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The show is one of the America’s major late-night talk shows and broadcast on CBS.

The Northampton singer songwriter, who is in the US for gigs in Hollywood and New York is due to appear today (Tuesday, November 12) alongside main guest, the actor Laurie Metcalf.

In a video message to fans on Facebook, Lockett said: “I’m in LA, I’ve made it safe and sound.

“I’ve had a little while to let this sink in and it’s pretty crazy it’s happening.

“All of a sudden, things were feeling so quiet, for James Corden to hear my new song and call me and ask me to be on the show, it’s totally life changing.

“I’m a normal kid from Northampton and just love writing music and singing, this kind of thing doesn’t happen to people like me, I know how important this is.”

Locket releases his new EP Reset on November 22 and new single Hard Act To Follow is Out now.

At the start of next year, Lockett heads out on UK tour which includes a gig at the Roadmender in Northampton on Friday, January 31. Tickets are on sale now.

