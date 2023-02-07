Bikers to host Easter egg run to Northampton children’s home – and they need your help to make it best yet

A group of bikers are set to host an Easter egg run to a Northampton children’s home, and they want help in making it the best yet.

The King Billy Rock Bar, in Commercial Street, has been organising present runs for different organisations for nearly a decade.

After the success of last year’s Christmas present run to Welford House, they have decided to stick with them for their annual Easter egg run.

The Easter egg run is taking place on April 2, when the bikers will gather at The King Billy at 10am before heading off in a procession to Welford House at 11am.

Duane Hendron, a long-standing customer at The King Billy for the past 18 years, has been organising the Easter event for seven years.

He said: “Every egg matters but more importantly, the children do – so let’s make it bigger this year.

“Children’s homes often get missed when people do fundraising.

“Our target is to donate 1,000 Easter eggs so each child gets two each. We’ve hit around 800 before and the rides are now bigger and better.”

The King Billy's first Easter egg run in 2016, before Thage (pictured in blue) sadly passed away after starting the annual tradition.

The Easter egg run is taking place on April 2, when the bikers will gather at The King Billy at 10am for tea, coffee and bacon sandwiches.

At 11am, they will ride in a procession to Welford House to drop off the Easter eggs.

Anyone is welcome to take part on their motorbike, and each person who does will be given a raffle ticket. At the end of the day, one person will win an Easter hamper donated by Duane.

The King Billy’s first Easter egg run was organised seven years ago when Duane’s friend Michael Hopkins, known better among the biker community as Thage, was diagnosed with cancer.

He wanted to do an Easter event and the team made that a reality, but he sadly passed away before the second one happened in 2017.

Though The King Billy has not been able to host the April event for the past two years because of the pandemic, they hope it will return as the biggest and best yet.

Duane encourages everyone to imagine the struggles the children’s home is experiencing at this difficult time, as they rely on donations and support from the public.