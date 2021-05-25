Bike riders tackle a 50 kilometre route this weekend to raise funds for Banbury's Frank Wise School

Cyclists who took part in last year's fund-raising ride are pictured outside The Griffin pub in Chipping Warden, which hosts the start and end of the event

Sunday's challenging ride will begin and end at The Griffin pub, Chipping Warden with the route taking in some beautiful Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire andcountryside.

Organiser Dave Kelly said: "We raised over £5,000 at this event last year and have a target of £2,500 this time.

"Frank Wise is an Oxfordshire County Council School that caters for students aged two-19 yrs with profound and multiple learning disabilities. We believe that all pupils are individuals of equal worth and have the potential to learn and make a unique contribution to their school, family and community.

"Our fund this year stands just shy of £1,000 at the beginning of this week but we hope that with more donations from friends, relatives and colleagues of our cyclists and from those who support this excellent school, we can reach our target."

Simon Knight, joint Head Teacher, said: "At Frank Wise we try to maximise the impact of every part of the day on the children’s learning. Recently we have been further reflecting on the educational value of play and part of this has included looking at how we enhance the playground areas.

"As such we are currently focusing our fundraising attentions on redeveloping parts of the Primary Playground to ensure we can make the most of this important part of the school day."