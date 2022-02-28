Big Sleep Out 2022: Fundraisers brave the cold to raise money for Hope Centre Northampton

Around 30 people braved the cold and dark over the weekend to raise awareness of rough sleeping and funds for Northampton Hope Centre.

The charity's annual Big Sleep Out took place on Saturday night (February 26) at Delapre Abbey.

Participants included West Northamptonshire labour group deputy leader, Emma Roberts, and High Sheriff of Northamptonshire, Amanda Lowther.

All fundraisers were encouraged to spend the night in just a sleeping bag, blankets, cardboard and plastic sheeting, with no tents.

Community and events fundraiser at Hope Centre, Tanya Haji-Miller, said: "The sleepout was great. We had about 30 attendees and Delapre was an amazing venue to host it at.

"So far, we have raised about £17,500 but we know that’s going to go up further over the next few weeks.

"We are delighted with the amount raised so far."

Visit the Hope Centre website to donate to the cause.

Take a look at the pictures below of the fundraisers who slept out in Northampton on Saturday.

1. Big Sleep Out 2022 Participants slept outside overnight on Saturday, February 26 at Delpare Abbey to raise awareness of homelessness and funds for Hope Centre, Northampton. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

2. Big Sleep Out 2022 Participants slept outside overnight on Saturday, February 26 at Delpare Abbey to raise awareness of homelessness and funds for Hope Centre, Northampton. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

3. Big Sleep Out 2022 Participants slept outside overnight on Saturday, February 26 at Delpare Abbey to raise awareness of homelessness and funds for Hope Centre, Northampton. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

4. Big Sleep Out 2022 Participants slept outside overnight on Saturday, February 26 at Delpare Abbey to raise awareness of homelessness and funds for Hope Centre, Northampton. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales