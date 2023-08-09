A business that claims to be the “best venue in Northampton town centre” is set to reopen next week following multi-million pound renovations.

The Old House, in Wellingborough Road, is a quintessential English pub with a restaurant upstairs and garden.

An extensive renovation has been done on the entire venue, namely the main bar and garden, and it will reopen to the public next Friday (August 18).

The Old House, in Wellingborough Road, is a quintessential English pub with a restaurant upstairs and garden. Photo: Paul Michael Hughes.

The works began at the start of the year and have been described as a “complete overhaul of the site” – both inside and outside.

A spokesman for the venue said: “Everything has changed.”

The renovations mark 10 years since the pub first opened in July 2013, and the spokesman said they have experienced “tremendous success” over the past decade.

Having been told the venue “changed the dynamic” of the town, with queues outside and people getting taxis to Wellingborough Road rather than the centre of town, the team wanted to continue investing.

An extensive renovation has been done on the entire venue, namely the main bar and garden. Photo: Paul Michael Hughes.

“We wanted to give Northampton something new and exciting,” said the spokesman, who also described the changes as “elevated”.

The spokesman says it is “the whole experience”, including the decor and music, that contributes to The Old House being the “best venue in the town centre”.

He added: “You can’t compare it to anything else in Northampton. No one else invests money like we do.”