Best Pop Ups and Mobile Shops in South Northamptonshire
Pop-ups and mobile shops are on the increase and when you look at the quality and love that goes into these businesses, you will understand why they are such a popular way to shop.
Try and find some of these great guys out and about
The Flavour Trailer
Their customers say they will ‘serve you the best burger in Northampton’. The Flavour Trailer blends innovation with indulgence with a true love for burgers with flavour sensations that will blow your mind.
Find:
Tuesday
Moulton - The Cardigan Arms 5:00pm-8:15pm
East Hunsbury - The Colling Tree 5:00pm-8:15pm
Wednesday
Harpole - Live & Let Live 5:00pm - 8:15pm
Thursday
Duston - The Melbourne Arms 5:00pm - 8:15pm
Towcester - Towcester Mill Brewery 5:30pm - 8:30pm
Friday
Brixworth - The Flavour HQ - 3 Staveley Way, NN6 9EU 12:00pm -2:00pm / 4:30pm - 8:30pm
Grange Park - The Foxfield’s Pavilion 5:00pm -8:15pm
Long Buckby - Rugby Football Club - 5:00pm - 8:15pm
Saturday
Brixworth - The Flavour HQ - 3 Staveley Way, NN6 9EU. 4:30pm - 8:30pm
Hardingstone - The Crown 5:00pm - 8:15pm
Sunday
Brixworth - The Flavour HQ - 3 Staveley Way, NN6 9EU. 4:30pm - 8:00pm
Claire’s Cottage Kitchen
Claire is the self-confessed foodie and coffee addict behind 'Claire's Cottage Kitchen' and offers homemade, hearty food and indulgent treats. She treats her customers like family and provides premium quality and affordable plant-based hot lunches and a gluten-free all-day brunch menu with dairy-free alternatives. There is something for everyone to enjoy in the heart of Towcester
Find:
Friday 8am - 3pm
Saturday 8am - 4pm
Sunday 9.30am - 4pm
All on the Tove Bridge opposite the Watermeadows in Towcester, NN12 6LD. Free parking available.
Visit the Facebook page for updates.
Gurkha Street Food
An explosion of street food is the true spirit of Gurkha Street Food and the quickest way to travel the Himalayas.
Find:
Thursday 22nd December 5.30-8.30pm The Bartholomew Arms, Blakesley
Friday 23rd December 5.30-8.30pm Foresters Arms, Nether Heyford
Saturday 24th December 5-9pm The Stags Head Earls Barton
Pre-orders available 07960604866 and you can visit the Facebook page for updates.
Radmore Farm Shop
This local business delivers fruit and veg boxes, meats and fish, dairy, bakery and dried goods, as well as household items and winter fuels. They also run a pop-up butchers and if want to support local business over Christmas, you can pop in to their next pop up on December 31st. Check their website and Facebook for their next opening times.
Barber Box 1
Yes, it’s a mobile barbers that you can pop in to. These guys can be found at the following places -
Find:
Monday - Wednesday: Watermeadow in Towcester
Thursday: Silverstone SRA
Friday and Saturday: Blisworth
You can book online so do visit their Facebook page.
Phillipa’s
A great little pop up farm shop with baked goods, homemade pies, cakes and selection of local cheese, pate and other treats.
Find:
Based at Pattishall Parish Hall
Wednesday - Saturday: 8am-4pm.
Visit the Facebook page for more updates