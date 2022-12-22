Try and find some of these great guys out and about

The Flavour Trailer

Their customers say they will ‘serve you the best burger in Northampton’. The Flavour Trailer blends innovation with indulgence with a true love for burgers with flavour sensations that will blow your mind.

The Flavour Trailer is a heaven for burger lovers

Find:

Tuesday

Moulton - The Cardigan Arms 5:00pm-8:15pm

East Hunsbury - The Colling Tree 5:00pm-8:15pm

Barber Box 1 is a rather unique pop up for hair cuts

Wednesday

Harpole - Live & Let Live 5:00pm - 8:15pm

Thursday

Duston - The Melbourne Arms 5:00pm - 8:15pm

Gurkha Street Food is a taste of Napales in town

Towcester - Towcester Mill Brewery 5:30pm - 8:30pm

Friday

Brixworth - The Flavour HQ - 3 Staveley Way, NN6 9EU 12:00pm -2:00pm / 4:30pm - 8:30pm

Grange Park - The Foxfield’s Pavilion 5:00pm -8:15pm

Claire's Cottage Kitchen is perfect for coffee and treats

Long Buckby - Rugby Football Club - 5:00pm - 8:15pm

Saturday

Brixworth - The Flavour HQ - 3 Staveley Way, NN6 9EU. 4:30pm - 8:30pm

Hardingstone - The Crown 5:00pm - 8:15pm

Sunday

Brixworth - The Flavour HQ - 3 Staveley Way, NN6 9EU. 4:30pm - 8:00pm

Radmore Farm offer both home delivery and a pop up butchers shop

Claire’s Cottage Kitchen

Claire is the self-confessed foodie and coffee addict behind 'Claire's Cottage Kitchen' and offers homemade, hearty food and indulgent treats. She treats her customers like family and provides premium quality and affordable plant-based hot lunches and a gluten-free all-day brunch menu with dairy-free alternatives. There is something for everyone to enjoy in the heart of Towcester

Find:

Friday 8am - 3pm

Saturday 8am - 4pm

Sunday 9.30am - 4pm

All on the Tove Bridge opposite the Watermeadows in Towcester, NN12 6LD. Free parking available.

Visit the Facebook page for updates.

Gurkha Street Food

An explosion of street food is the true spirit of Gurkha Street Food and the quickest way to travel the Himalayas.

Find:

Thursday 22nd December 5.30-8.30pm The Bartholomew Arms, Blakesley

Friday 23rd December 5.30-8.30pm Foresters Arms, Nether Heyford

Saturday 24th December 5-9pm The Stags Head Earls Barton

Pre-orders available 07960604866 and you can visit the Facebook page for updates.

Radmore Farm Shop

This local business delivers fruit and veg boxes, meats and fish, dairy, bakery and dried goods, as well as household items and winter fuels. They also run a pop-up butchers and if want to support local business over Christmas, you can pop in to their next pop up on December 31st. Check their website and Facebook for their next opening times.

Barber Box 1

Yes, it’s a mobile barbers that you can pop in to. These guys can be found at the following places -

Find:

Monday - Wednesday: Watermeadow in Towcester

Thursday: Silverstone SRA

Friday and Saturday: Blisworth

You can book online so do visit their Facebook page.

Phillipa’s

A great little pop up farm shop with baked goods, homemade pies, cakes and selection of local cheese, pate and other treats.

Find:

Based at Pattishall Parish Hall

Wednesday - Saturday: 8am-4pm.