‘Best fish and chip shop’ in Northampton closed – but they have ‘exciting news’ on the way

The venue closed its doors on Christmas Eve

By Katie Wheatley
4 minutes ago - 2 min read

A fish and chip shop, which has been branded “the best in Northampton” by customers, has now closed – but promises there is “exciting news” on the way.

Lighthouse, in Wellingborough Road, first opened in the town in mid 2016 and after six-and-a-half years, they announced the final day of trading was December 24, 2022.

Upon opening, the £1 million venue created 30 new jobs in the former printing shop.

After six-and-a-half years, Lighthouse ceased trading on December 24, 2022. Image: Kirsty Edmonds.
Lighthouse was home to more than 50 beers and ales and a fully fledged fish and chip shop, offering both table service and takeaway options – and even bottled beer could be ordered for take-out.

Back in 2016 and ahead of the opening, the marketing manager for Northampton Old Group who own the building said: “This is a venue Northampton is crying out for. It’s a fresh concept with a bit of an edge.”

The company spent £1 million renovating the Victorian era building “from the cellar up” and installed 14 high definition televisions for their sport-loving visitors – which were used right until the end when Lighthouse welcomed punters in to watch the World Cup.

The venue announced its closure on Facebook on December 20, 2022 and encouraged customers to visit ahead of their final day.

Lighthouse has encouraged customers to keep following their journey as they “have some exciting news to share in the next few weeks”. Image: Kirsty Edmonds.

Lighthouse thanked their “amazing patrons” for their support and encouraged them to keep following their journey as they “have some exciting news to share in the next few weeks”.

Three weeks on from that post and no announcement is yet to be made.

Customers took the opportunity to share their praise, with many branding their food as “the best”.

