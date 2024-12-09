Beloved takeaway ‘honoured’ to be named best in country during family’s 20th anniversary year

A beloved Northampton takeaway is “honoured” to be named the best in the country, during the family’s 20th anniversary of taking over the business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kingsthorpe Spice, in Alexandra Terrace, took home the top spot nationally at England’s Business Awards by being named ‘Takeaway of the Year’.

Having scooped an award at the East Midlands ceremony back in July, the team were eager to learn their fate at national level in mid-November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business, which competed against four other finalists, has served authentic Indian cuisine for more than 40 years and is known for its friendly service and high quality, homemade food.

Kingsthorpe Spice, in Alexandra Terrace, took home the top spot nationally at England’s Business Awards by being named ‘Takeaway of the Year’.

Owner Mamun Ali, whose family took over the business two decades ago, said: "We are absolutely thrilled and honoured. This award is testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who strive to provide our customers with the highest quality food and exceptional service every single day."

The team believes it is their “unwavering commitment to using the freshest ingredients” that sets them apart – as well as their diverse and innovative range of traditional dishes that showcase the depth of Indian flavours.

“Winning this award is a dream come true for our team,” Mamun continued. “We are so grateful to our loyal customers, who have supported us throughout the years and helped us reach this incredible milestone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This recognition is true testament to the power of community and the passion we all share for great food.”

The business has served authentic Indian cuisine for more than 40 years and is known for its friendly service and high quality, homemade food.

England’s Business Awards was attended by more than 600 guests and celebrated the best and brightest across our country’s business community.

For more information on the award-winning Kingsthorpe Spice, visit the business’ website here.