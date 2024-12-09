Beloved takeaway ‘honoured’ to be named best in country during family’s 20th anniversary year
Kingsthorpe Spice, in Alexandra Terrace, took home the top spot nationally at England’s Business Awards by being named ‘Takeaway of the Year’.
Having scooped an award at the East Midlands ceremony back in July, the team were eager to learn their fate at national level in mid-November.
The business, which competed against four other finalists, has served authentic Indian cuisine for more than 40 years and is known for its friendly service and high quality, homemade food.
Owner Mamun Ali, whose family took over the business two decades ago, said: "We are absolutely thrilled and honoured. This award is testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who strive to provide our customers with the highest quality food and exceptional service every single day."
The team believes it is their “unwavering commitment to using the freshest ingredients” that sets them apart – as well as their diverse and innovative range of traditional dishes that showcase the depth of Indian flavours.
“Winning this award is a dream come true for our team,” Mamun continued. “We are so grateful to our loyal customers, who have supported us throughout the years and helped us reach this incredible milestone.
“This recognition is true testament to the power of community and the passion we all share for great food.”
England’s Business Awards was attended by more than 600 guests and celebrated the best and brightest across our country’s business community.