A popular Northamptonshire aerobatic display team based at Sywell Aerodrome has announced with “heavy hearts” that the 2022 season was its last.

On Monday (January 23), aerospace company 2Excel Aviation – the aerospace company that the team was part of – announced The Blades Aerobatic Display Team will no longer take to the skies.

The team began in 2006 when 2Excel was founded and has been a constant as the company has grown from four aeroplanes and five people to the 30 aircraft and almost 500 employees of today. The team became renowned for flying cutting-edge aerobatics.

The Blades pictures in 2020.

Over 17 years, the team of former Red Arrows pilots have taken part in air shows across the country and formed an air racing team, as well as providing flying experience days, corporate events, private displays and even a Valentine’s competition for one loved-up couple to win a private flight. The Blades were also popular regulars at the annual Sywell Classics event.

They say the announcement was not a decision taken “lightly” and is put down to “the challenges to global economies, the worsening cost of living crisis and the protracted hit to disposable incomes”, amid the “continued degradation of the air show circuit, with more and more events being lost, meaning fewer opportunities to display”. The board decided it is now an “unsustainable business model”.

Andy Offer, 2Excel’s co-founder and director, said: “The Blades will live on in spirit – our legacy to the air show world – and in the collective memory of our highly valued sponsors, our supporters and the legions of people who’ve both watched the team from the ground and those who have taken flight on our unforgettable experience days to enjoy close formation aerobatics or become part of the Blades Flight Club.

“It’s been our greatest pleasure to entertain everyone and to provide once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

“As one of the original Blades’ pilots, I had the privilege to lead the team for several years. The concept emerged from the many requests I had during my time in the Red Arrows to take members of the public flying. That was impossible due to the restrictions on flying civilians in military jets. But it made us realise there was potential to provide the experience of a lifetime by taking paying passengers aloft for close formation aerobatics.

“During the 17 flying seasons the Blades delivered, millions of people saw the team display and thousands have ridden onboard our aircraft.

“We owe a great debt of gratitude to every one of them. But, most importantly, we must pay tribute to the pilots who have flown with the team and to the ground staff who supported them over the years – especially to those who delivered the final season in 2022 with The Blades’ traditional professionalism and flair. They will be missed.”