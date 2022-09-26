Bearded Wellingborough would-be handbag snatcher foiled

A man who approached a female pedestrian close to Wellingborough’s town centre was foiled after he tried to steal her handbag.

The incident happened on Tuesday, September 20, between 5.30am and 6am in Castle Lane when the woman was approached by a bearded man who lunged for her handbag.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “The suspect is described as a white man, about 6ft, with a beard and moustache and wearing black jeans.”

Police - file picture

