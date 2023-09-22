'Be more kind and be like Hallie', family of 18-year-old who died in Northampton collision release further tribute

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The “completely devastated” parents of a young Corby woman who died following a collision in West Haddon have paid further tribute to their daughter.

Hallie Colquhoun, aged 18, died at the scene after her black FIAT 500 was in collision with a white VW Tiguan SE in Watford Road, shortly after 5.30pm on Tuesday, September 12.

Her family have released the following tribute and photo of Hallie via Northamptonshire Police, following a tribute which released on social media shortly after the fatal collision.

Hallie Colquhoun tragically died at the scene of a collision close to West Haddon.

Family’s tribute

“We are completely devastated to have lost our beautiful baby girl and will never come to terms with losing her.

“Hallie was the most beautiful girl inside and out, with the kindest heart. It is clear to see from the reaction of people to Hallie’s passing that she made such an impact on anyone fortunate enough to know or meet her.

“Family was everything to Hallie and we feel so privileged to be her parents.

“Hallie cared so much about everyone else’s feelings and would go out of her way to make sure that people felt comfortable and included. She had a unique way of making sure everyone she met felt special.

“She was the most selfless, generous person and could not walk past a homeless person without speaking to them and getting them something to eat and drink. I remember her worrying about one person in particular as she hadn’t seen him for a few days. She didn’t just do it as a ‘good deed’, she genuinely cared.

“Hallie’s smile would light up a room and her infectious laugh would brighten our day. We spent most of our time together laughing and messing around and never took life too seriously. Hallie’s zest for life was amazing to see, as was her passion to right the wrongs in this world.

“Hallie’s love for dance started from the age of two years old and it was all she has ever wanted to do. Her dream was to become a professional dancer and eventually open her own dance school. Her time at dance college was cut short due to injury but instead of letting it get her down, she shifted her focus to open her dance school and create something special

“She spent the last nine months putting her heart and soul into opening Ignite Dance Space. Hallie’s vision for Ignite was to create a safe, caring and welcoming environment for children to be free and express themselves through the art of dance, whatever their ability. Her goal was to acknowledge every student’s talent and uniqueness and to make each and every one of them feel special

“To be just 18 years old and be so driven was incredible to watch. We are the proudest parents and she would amaze us on a daily basis with her hard work and dedication. Ignite Dance Space was due to open September 20, 2023, and it is devastating that she was not given the opportunity to see her dream become a reality.

“It is also heart-breaking to know that the students did not get the opportunity to be taught by Hallie. She had enrolled 77 students before officially opening. To us, that is incredible and shows the work she put in to Ignite behind the scenes to ensure it was a success.

“We will never come to terms with losing Hallie but will make sure her legacy lives on.

“We would like to send our heartfelt thanks to everyone that tried to save our baby girl. The ambulance crew, I am sorry I do not know your names but you both have stayed in our thoughts ever since. What you did for us and Hallie, we will be forever grateful. You are both angels.

“To every single person that was at the scene, we cannot thank you enough for what you did for Hallie. Knowing that she was not alone and the care you gave her meant everything to us as a family. You all are truly special people and it couldn’t be any more fitting to know that our special girl was cared for by incredibly special human beings.

“We would also like let the driver and passenger in the other vehicle know that you are constantly in our thoughts and we are wishing both a speedy recovery.

“Lastly the overwhelming support from far and wide is unbelievable. Thank you to each and every one of you for your kind words love and support. It has meant so much to us all in the darkest of times.

“If we can learn anything from what has happened to Hallie, I would say to be more kind and be like Hallie.”