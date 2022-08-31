‘Be happy in your own skin’: Northamptonshire author releases third children’s picture book
Alli Rogers hopes the message will have a positive impact on young people, especially five-to-seven year olds
A Northamptonshire author has released her third children’s picture book, with the key message of the importance of being happy in your own skin.
Alli Rogers, from Daventry, tells the story of Beatrice in ‘The Bee Who Didn’t Want To Be A Bee’, aimed at five-to-seven year olds - but hopes the vibrant illustrations will appeal to younger children too.
The author said: “The book has an upbeat message about being loved for who you are.”
Alli conceptualised the book during the pandemic, in the three months she had off because she was unable to continue with her cleaning and gardening business - which left her with no choice but to get a new job.
After working in a care home and in retail for the past two years, in November 2021 Alli restarted her gardening and cleaning.
She said: “When I’m doing my job, my mind is free to think about the next plot.”
Alongside the three children’s books, Alli published her first novel in 2014, which was nominated for the People’s Book Prize, and has a psychological thriller waiting to be published.
Alli was inspired to write her latest children’s picture book when thinking about the world we now live in and “how much more accepting it is”.
“It is much more fluid and open,” she said.
In September, Alli will be visiting county schools to do reading sessions - dressed in her “rather fetching” bee costume.
As bees are part of the national curriculum, she hopes her book will raise awareness of their importance.